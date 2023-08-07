Why Megan Rapinoe Smiled After Missed PK In World Cup Loss

Megan Rapinoe put together a very impressive Women’s World Cup career, but it ended on a sour note.

Rapinoe played a hand in the United States falling to Sweden in a Round of 16 match Sunday in Melbourne. The 38-year-old, who has two World Cup championships on her résumé, was one of three Americans to miss a penalty kick in sudden death. The trio of whiffs led to the United States suffering its worst Women’s World Cup finish in program history.

As a player with so much experience in big moments, Rapinoe understandably was confident when she stepped up to the spot. But she missed the mark, sailing the ball over the frame after her team converted on the three previous PKs. And after she missed, Rapinoe dropped her head and smiled while looking at the pitch.

Speaking with the media after the US’s shocking loss, Rapinoe explained the grin.

“A sick joke,” Rapinoe told reporters. “That’s why I had that smile on my face. Like, ‘You got to be (expletive) kidding me. I’m going to miss the penalty?’ I honestly can’t remember the last time I missed a penalty. Not in a game for a very long time.

“But that’s the way it goes. I’ve definitely thought about that before — it’s always a possibility when you step up there. But I thought I was going to make it. I thought everyone was going to make it.”

Sunday marked the final World Cup match for Rapinoe, who made her first international cap in 2006. It was a tough way to go out, but Rapinoe leaves World Cup play as one of the United States’ most decorated players.