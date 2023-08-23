FOXBORO, Mass. — Ezekiel Elliott’s first season in the NFL was Christian Gonzalez’s freshman year of high school.

Elliott, of course, played that season in Dallas, with the Cowboys. Gonzalez? Forty-five minutes north in The Colony, Texas.

Yes, the Patriots rookie cornerback was an Elliott fan. Yes, he owned one of Zeke’s No. 21 Cowboys. Yes, it’s more than a little surreal that he’s now teammates with the former All-Pro running back in New England.

“I mean, it’s crazy,” Gonzalez said after Tuesday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium. “Growing up, that’s what he did, played on the Cowboys. And being from Dallas, seeing that. It’s really fun.”

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott signed with the Patriots last week to give them another proven back to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson. The 28-year-old appears to have fit in seamlessly, with multiple teammates and coaches praising him for his football IQ, high energy and instant leadership.

Tuesday’s practice was the first in Foxboro for Elliott, who also took part in joint practices in Green Bay last week. He was a full participant in the non-padded session, showcasing his talents as both a rusher and a pass-catcher.

The Patriots opted to hold Elliott out of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Packers, but he could make his New England debut in this Friday’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Gonzalez saw ample playing time in each of the first two exhibition games as he prepares for his first NFL season. The ultra-athletic first-round draft pick projects as a Week 1 starter at outside cornerback.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just blessed to be here, to be able to wake up and play football,” he said. “That’s really what I’m proud of. I’ve dreamed of it since I was a little kid, and it’s here, and it’s happening.”