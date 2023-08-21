Will Patriots Face DeAndre Hopkins, Titans Stars In Preseason Finale?

The New England Patriots would have got a good look at Titans running back Derrick Henry, wideout DeAndre Hopkins and others should they have traveled to Tennessee for a pair of joint practices as initially scheduled.

However, New England opted to forego that opportunity in the wake of the scary injury involving rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden. And now it’s no sure thing the Patriots will face Tennessee’s star players in their preseason finale at Nissan Stadium on Friday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated he wasn’t yet sure who would play in the exhibition matchup.

“We want to try and get everybody ready for the season, but also try to get them to the season,” Vrabel told reporters, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. “Somebody has to play, but making sure they are conditioned. Harold (Landry) hasn’t played (since his torn ACL last year), and Harold may need to go out there, for example.

“There’s a lot of different things that we look at individually.”

Vrabel told reporters he’ll wait to make that decision until after he sees how the team competes in practices. Vrabel did make note that Henry and Hopkins, along with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, are veterans in the league and have played in a lot of football games.

It’s certainly not a new concept as every coach in the NFL usually weighs the pros and cons of playing starters in the preseason finale. And while it’s a bit different now with teams having three games rather than four, keeping players rested and healthy is paramount.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick will have to make the same decision.

As for Bolden, the Patriots announced he was released from the hospital and traveled back to New England with the team. Bolden, who laid motionless on the ground and forced Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Patriots to be suspended with 10 minutes left, shared a message on social media Sunday, as well.