Yankees Handling Of Waiving Harrison Bader Total Embarrassment

There was no come to the manager’s office type of moment — at least not initially — for Harrison Bader on Tuesday.

Bader was one of two high profile roster moves the Yankees made as New York waived the veteran outfielder while also releasing Josh Donaldson, who turned out to be a massive disappointment in pinstripes.

But Bader didn’t learn of his fate in a traditional way. Instead, the 29-year-old revealed he found out he was being waived by catching a glimpse of a television.

“I was in the lunchroom. Saw it on ESPN,” Bader told reporters following New York’s win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, per YES Network video. “I guess it popped somehow on there. So, that’s how I found out.”

Bader, who said the moment occurred about 10 to 15 minutes prior to taking the field at Comerica Park, had a candid reaction to the news.

“Like, ‘What does waivers, mean?'” Bader said with a laugh.

Bader, who ended up going 0-for-4 in what most likely is his final game with New York, certainly was caught off guard by what he heard since he wasn’t notified by Yankees brass about the move before taking the field.

“I’ve heard stories about that from past players. But I guess it shows you never know what can happen,” Bader said. “It’s a little weird. But it is what it is. … I never even watch ESPN, that’s what’s funny about it. I don’t even watch ESPN and all of a sudden here we go. Tune in, timing is everything.”

The Yankees acquired Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals at last year’s trade deadline. He hadn’t contributed much in the regular season over the season-plus with the Yankees, but had a splendid postseason in 2022 by hitting .333 with an eye-popping five home runs and six RBIs in New York’s run to the American League Championship Series.

Bader, who grew up about 10 miles from Yankee Stadium, really deserved better from his employer in this situation. And while Bader could have ripped the organization for how they handled things, he instead exhibited class, something the Yankees didn’t show to him.

“In all seriousness, regardless of what happened or may happen, just getting the opportunity to play in this uniform — and I still hopefully do get the opportunity to play in this uniform — just everything that’s happened it’s just been an absolute blessing and an absolute gift,” Bader said. “Like we all know here, I’m a New York City kid. And I never in a million years thought I’d play in the big leagues, let alone for the New York Yankees. So just the opportunity has been incredible and I’ve loved every second of it.

“So, whatever happens, happens. I understand it’s a business. We learn it. I’m a long way away from being a pup coming up in the Cardinals organization. Listen, it’s all about the ball. I just love playing ball over here. It’s been a blast so far. So, I guess we’ll find out what happens.”