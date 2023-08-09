Yankees manager Aaron Boone put on quite the show Monday evening in Chicago.

Boone got his money’s worth after he was ejected from New York’s eventual 5-1 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. In addition to giving Laz Díaz an earful, Boone mocked the home-plate umpire by drawing his own strike zone and mimicking a strike call. It was Boone’s American League-leading sixth ejection of the season but by far the most memorable of the campaign.

The sixth-year skipper addressed the incident Tuesday and explained why the theatrics were added to his outburst.

“All I know is Laz was telling me — I feel like he, in a way, egged me on to go make a fool of (myself),” Boone told reporters, per the New York Post. “I guess I obliged.”

Boone added: “I mean, I don’t like doing that. I think I embarrassed (daughter) Bella Boone a little bit, so I don’t like that. But I also felt like I needed to fight for what I thought was happening within that game.”

The 50-year-old Boone did not garner a suspension for his latest ejection, but he will have to pay the fine that comes with getting tossed. The Yankees manager might not have to foot the entire bill, though, as Alex Cora might pitch in.