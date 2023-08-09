The Yankees are 4 1/2 games out of the American League wild-card race with their record sitting at 59-55 ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox, and fans are begging for a leadership change.

New York has had its struggles this season, essentially a .500 team who failed to make any major moves before last week’s trade deadline.

With New York pushing for a playoff bid, fans are hoping their team gets rid of general manager Brian Cashman and/or manager Aaron Boone.

So far only one of them is safe, and that’s Cashman, who has been a part of the Yankees organization since 1986 before taking on the role of general manager in 1998.

Story continues below advertisement

“The idea (of firing Cashman) isn’t even on the table,” a source told Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media. “It’s not up for discussion.”

Boone’s future, on the other hand, is up in the air as his contract is up at the end of next season anyway. This doesn’t guarantee Hal Steinbrenner will make any changes at the manager position, just that Boone’s job is the less safe of the two.

Boone has had a rough go of it in New York’s 2023 campaign. He received his sixth ejection of the season after disagreeing with a call and teeing off on the umpire in New York’s loss to Chicago on Monday, granting a reaction from Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Despite much left undecided, the Bronx Bombers remain hopeful to make it to this year’s postseason and avoid missing the cut for the first time since 2016.