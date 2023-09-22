Aaron Rodgers never missed his chance to throw a jab at the Chicago Bears, and he did so again Friday even though he’s not with the Green Bay Packers anymore.

Jordan Love earned his first win in his debut season as a starter when Green Bay beat Chicago 38-20 at Soldier Field in Week 1. It was the Packers’ ninth-straight win over the Bears, and Rodgers revealed on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he sent Love a message during the game while he rehabs from his torn Achilles.

“… I did send J a text … when had pulled away, I sent him a message because I wanted him to be able to get back to his phone, ‘Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place.’ That was pretty awesome for him. …”

Rodgers was 24-5 in his career against the Bears, which in 2021, prompted him to yell, “I still own you,” at fans during a game.

The New York Jets don’t play Chicago this season, but they do face other next season. Rodgers is using plenty of motivation during his rehab to come back for what would be his age-41 season, and a potential chance to continue to troll the Bears could be another factor to help “manifest” a return from injury.