Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Targeting Playoff Return After ‘Innovative Surgery’

Despite the odds, Aaron Rodgers didn’t rule out a potential return this season after suffering a devastating Achilles tear just four snaps into his first game as a member of the New York Jets.

And a report Saturday night provided further evidence that Rodgers isn’t really to call it a season yet.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero, the superstar quarterback underwent an “innovative surgery” that shortens the recovery timetable to try to return for the playoffs.

Sources told Rapaport and Pelissero that Rodgers went through an internal bracing procedure on his ruptured Achilles called a “speed bridge,” which was done Wednesday by acclaimed orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache.

Story continues below advertisement

This type of procedure opens up the possibility of Rodgers returning in four months, per Rapaport and Pelissero.

Rapaport and Pelissero also noted that Rodgers is considering receiving platelet-rich plasma injections to help in the recovery process. Other star athletes, like Kobe Bryant and Russell Wilson, have opted to get PRP injections when they faced significant injuries in the past.

While Rodgers is trying to keep the door open on a quicker return, there’s no guarantee that it will happen. There are plenty of variables surrounding Rodgers’ situation, mainly how the 39-year-old’s body will respond to a grueling rehabilitation process. It’s also not a certainty that the Jets are even in the playoffs, especially with Zach Wilson now orchestrating the offense. And if the Jets are out of the playoff picture, perhaps Rodgers doesn’t try to force a comeback.

But for now, it seems like Rodgers is trying everything in his power to make sure his first season with the Jets isn’t completely lost.