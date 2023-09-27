Aaron Rodgers believes Jets fans shouldn’t be looking for the panic button.

New York supporters were restless for most of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. This was primarily due to the Jets’ inept offense, which has shown very few signs of life since Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers behind center.

But the four-time NFL MVP, who almost has two decades of league experience, knows a season can turn around quickly. As such, he doesn’t want to see the Jets community lose faith despite back-to-back ugly losses.

“When we’re not having success, how do we respond?” Rodgers asked on Tuesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “How do we respond to adversity? And that goes for our fan base and former players as well.

“I’d like to see everybody stick together — our fan base, our former players and our current players because there’s too much negativity, and the world is crashing down after three weeks. (It’s) a long season, a lot of time, a lot of things that can happen. So let’s just take a couple breaths, OK? I’m not going to say we need to relax. Let’s take a couple breaths.”

The future Hall of Fame quarterback also sent a message to the Jets offense. Rodgers wants to see the unit show more poise and competitiveness while eliminating the finger-pointing that surfaced the last few weeks.

New York will try to put out a better product Sunday evening, but that won’t be easy. The Meadowlands’ next visitor is the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.