Red Sox skipper Alex Cora revisited the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on Wednesday.

Heyman referenced the throngs of Red Sox fans still upset with Boston’s front office for trading fan-favorite Betts in 2020.

“I’m good man,” Cora told Heyman. “To be honest with you, that happened when I was suspended, paying the price of the mistake we made in Houston. But talking to Chaim (Bloom), and understanding the reason behind it, that weekend was crazy here.”

Cora was serving a one-year suspension at the time that Boston made the trade that saw Betts, along with David Price head out west to LA while acquiring Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs in return.

Story continues below advertisement

“We got Alex. We’ve got Wong. Jeter, he’s a big leaguer somewhere else” Cora said. “Our catcher is a good one. Our right fielder is a good one. They’re not Mookie Betts, but what they do, they’re really good and they can be players in a championship-caliber team.”

Cora also took the opportunity to take a couple of jabs at the former Red Sox outfielder.

“Mookie is doing an outstanding job on social media getting people going,” Cora laughed. “Although, his podcasts or whatever he has, he’s horrible. I keep telling him that’s awful. Wearing glasses and all that. I’m like, ‘Com’on bro, save it.’ But you know what? I’m happy for him.”

When the Dodgers were at Fenway Park in August for a three-game series with the Red Sox, Cora was glad to catch up with Betts.

Story continues below advertisement

“We stay in touch, but being able to see him when he came here into the office, we talked for a little bit,” Cora said. “I know it was awesome for him. It was awesome. And he’s having an outstanding season. We know he’s a great player.”

An outstanding season might be an understatement. Betts is slashing .313/.413/.608 with a career-high 39 home runs and 103 RBIs for the Dodgers this year, competing for National League MVP.

The 47-year-old manager said he keeps in touch with Betts, Price and other players who moved on from Boston one way or another like Xander Bogaerts, Rick Porcello and Christian Vázquez.

“I stay in touch with all those kids,” Cora said. “They’re part of my life. We connected. We did something right here in ’18.”