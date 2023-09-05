Alex Cora Reveals Potential Return Date For Injured Alex Verdugo

It doesn’t sound like Alex Verdugo is going to be unavailable to the Red Sox for very long.

Verdugo was forced to exit Sunday’s series finale in Kansas City due to left hamstring tightness and in turn did not play in Monday’s road win over the Tampa Bay Rays. But as manager Alex Cora revealed after Boston’s 7-3 triumph, there’s a chance the 27-year-old Verdugo isn’t sidelined for the entire three-game set at Tropicana Field.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “We’ll take it day-by-day, obviously. Playing here (on the artificial turf surface) doesn’t help, obviously. We’ll see how he responds to treatment (Monday).”

Cora added: “Maybe Wednesday, and then hopefully, he can get better throughout the week and be ready for Friday.”

There’s obviously never a good time for injuries, but Verdugo’s ailment certainly could impact the Red Sox at a worse time than September. Thanks to expanded rosters, Cora has five other outfielders to choose from when constructing the Boston lineup while Verdugo is out.

The Verdugo-less Red Sox will try to win their fourth straight Tuesday night in Tampa Bay. NESN’s complete coverage of the middle game between division rivals begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.