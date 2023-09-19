Red Sox manager Alex Cora seems pretty sure about his future in Boston.

After a second consecutive playoff miss amid potentially back-to-back last-place finishes in the American League East, Cora’s stance has remained consistent. Instead of buying into the speculation after Boston opened up a front office seat in parting ways with Chaim Bloom, Cora seems perfectly content with remaining at the helm as the Red Sox skipper.

“I’m very comfortable being the manager of the Red Sox,” Cora told MLB Network Radio on Monday. “The family’s very comfortable with this. So obviously ownership is doing their search, but as of now, this is what I want to do. I turn 48 in October and being a big league manager was a dream of mine. Obviously, the last two seasons haven’t been the way we envisioned it. Just to get this team to where we want to be is something that I want to do. And as of now, this is something that I’m comfortable with.”

Cora is five seasons deep into his big league managerial career, having already gotten a taste of October glory during the 2018 World Series and coming two wins shy of another Fall Classic appearance in 2021. Therefore, that itch to get back to Boston’s winning ways hasn’t left Cora, even after three subpar finishes in the last four seasons.

In 2023, Cora was tested and didn’t back down.

When the starting rotation fell victim to the injured list, Cora got creative and turned to Boston’s bullpen — keeping the team in legitimate playoff contention heading into and coming out of the Major League Baseball All-Star break. The defense also wasn’t reliable, committing an AL-high 98 errors through 151 games played, yet the season remained interesting for the better part of four-plus months.

Needless to say, the Red Sox are booked for redemption in 2024.