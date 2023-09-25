A rematch of Super Bowl LVI is on tap as the Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the second game of Monday night’s doubleheader.

The 0-2 Bengals are coming off consecutive losses against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. The 1-1 Rams earned a win over the Seattle Seahawks in their season opener, but were handed a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

All eyes will be on the injury status of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was questionable for the contest just a few hours before kickoff. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported there is some optimism Burrow plays, but if not Jake Browning would be in line for the start.

With Burrow’s status in question, the Bengals are a 3-point home favorite against the Rams. The total is set at 45.

Here’s how to watch Bengals-Rams from Paul Brown Stadium:

When: Monday, Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Football fans will get a double dose of action Monday night with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. ET.