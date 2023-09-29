Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy will lace up the skates and make their preseason debuts when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Bruins are looking to bounce back from the disappointing 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night with some familiar faces in the lineup.

Marchand will get his first action of the preseason skating on the top line with Matthew Poitras and Danton Heinen. Poitras and Heinen are both skating in their second game for the Black and Gold.

Pavel Zacha will pivot the second line flanked by fellow countryman Pastrnak and Anthony Richard on his left.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark is also slated to make his preseason debut in net for the Bruins.

With Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery away from the team, assistant coach Joe Sacco will fill in as bench boss during the matchup.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN+ and NESN 360.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairs for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Matthew Poitras – Danton Heinen

Anthony Richard – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brett Harrison – Georgii Merkulov – Alex Chiasson

A.J. Greer – John Farinacci – Jakub Lauko

Mason Lohrei – Charlie Coyle

Hampus Lindholm – Kevin Shattenkirk

Parker Wotherspoon – Reilly Walsh

Linus Ullmark

Kyle Keyser

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Owen Tippett – Morgan Frost – Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee – Elliot Desnoyers – Tyson Foerster

Nic Deslauriers – Ryan Poehling – Garnet Hathaway

Jordy Bellerive – Jacob Gaucher – Cooper Marody

Egor Zamula – Travis Sanheim

Victor Mete – Helge Grans

Nick Seeler – Louie Belpedio

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen