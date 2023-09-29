Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy will lace up the skates and make their preseason debuts when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Friday night.
The Bruins are looking to bounce back from the disappointing 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night with some familiar faces in the lineup.
Marchand will get his first action of the preseason skating on the top line with Matthew Poitras and Danton Heinen. Poitras and Heinen are both skating in their second game for the Black and Gold.
Pavel Zacha will pivot the second line flanked by fellow countryman Pastrnak and Anthony Richard on his left.
Story continues below advertisement
Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark is also slated to make his preseason debut in net for the Bruins.
With Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery away from the team, assistant coach Joe Sacco will fill in as bench boss during the matchup.
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN+ and NESN 360.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairs for both teams:
Story continues below advertisement
BOSTON BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Matthew Poitras – Danton Heinen
Anthony Richard – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Brett Harrison – Georgii Merkulov – Alex Chiasson
A.J. Greer – John Farinacci – Jakub Lauko
Mason Lohrei – Charlie Coyle
Hampus Lindholm – Kevin Shattenkirk
Parker Wotherspoon – Reilly Walsh
Linus Ullmark
Kyle Keyser
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Owen Tippett – Morgan Frost – Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee – Elliot Desnoyers – Tyson Foerster
Nic Deslauriers – Ryan Poehling – Garnet Hathaway
Jordy Bellerive – Jacob Gaucher – Cooper Marody
Story continues below advertisement
Egor Zamula – Travis Sanheim
Victor Mete – Helge Grans
Nick Seeler – Louie Belpedio
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images