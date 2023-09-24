The Boston Bruins are hosting the Original Six rival New York Rangers in their first preseason matchup on Sunday at TD Garden.
The Bruins are coming off a historic 65-win season that ended in disappointing fashion when they were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in seven games by the Florida Panthers.
In the first tuneup before the regular season gets underway on Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is giving quite a few prospects a look with veterans Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk — who will wear the “A” on their jerseys for Boston.
Brandon Bussi is expected to get the start in net for Boston, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN+ and NESN 360.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairs for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS
James van Riemsdyk – Matthew Poitras – Jake DeBrusk
Anthony Edward – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic
A.J. Greer – John Beecher – John Farinacci
Brett Harrison – Jayson Megna – Fabian Lysell
Jakub Zboril – Alec Regula
Mike Callahan – Reilly Walsh
Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell
Brandon Bussi
Kyle Keyser
NEW YORK RANGERS
Anton Blidh – Filip Chytil – Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle – Jake Leschyshyn – Johnny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom – Alex Belzile – Jimmy Vesey
Brett Berard – Riley Nash – Adam Sykora
Braden Schneider – Conner Mackey
Zac Jones – Ty Emberson
Matthew Roberston – Ben Harpur
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images