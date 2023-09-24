The Boston Bruins are hosting the Original Six rival New York Rangers in their first preseason matchup on Sunday at TD Garden.

The Bruins are coming off a historic 65-win season that ended in disappointing fashion when they were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in seven games by the Florida Panthers.

In the first tuneup before the regular season gets underway on Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is giving quite a few prospects a look with veterans Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk — who will wear the “A” on their jerseys for Boston.

Brandon Bussi is expected to get the start in net for Boston, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN+ and NESN 360.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairs for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS

James van Riemsdyk – Matthew Poitras – Jake DeBrusk

Anthony Edward – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer – John Beecher – John Farinacci

Brett Harrison – Jayson Megna – Fabian Lysell

Jakub Zboril – Alec Regula

Mike Callahan – Reilly Walsh

Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell

Brandon Bussi

Kyle Keyser

NEW YORK RANGERS

Anton Blidh – Filip Chytil – Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle – Jake Leschyshyn – Johnny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom – Alex Belzile – Jimmy Vesey

Brett Berard – Riley Nash – Adam Sykora

Braden Schneider – Conner Mackey

Zac Jones – Ty Emberson

Matthew Roberston – Ben Harpur

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue