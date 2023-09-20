Best Comeback: Relive Stellar Chris Sale Outing Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox will return to Fenway Park to face the Chicago White Sox, looking to shake off a rough series loss on the road in Texas.

With Chris Sale slated to start Friday, Tom Caron and Will Middlebrooks offered their analysis Sale’s most recent performance in Toronto.

Over six plus innings pithed, Sale struck out 10 batters, only allowing one run and two hits.

