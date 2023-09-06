FOXBORO, Mass. — Barring an unforeseen change, Jack Jones will be on the field for the Patriots on Sunday.

Jones on Tuesday saw the Suffolk County District Attorney drop all weapons charges stemming from his mid-June arrest at Boston’s Logan Airport. New England’s second-year cornerback agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick was asked whether Jones, with his legal issues resolved, will be available for the Patriots’ Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Yes, he should be available,” Belichick said.

There still is a chance Jones faces discipline from the NFL, though Belichick deflected questions about a potential suspension for the 25-year-old.

“I’m not gonna get into that,” the Patriots head coach said. “Talk to the league, see what they have to say. … Anything from them would come from them — not from me.”

Jones recently admitted his off-field struggles made it difficult to focus on football throughout the summer. But, for the most part, the 2022 fourth-round pick played well while seeing time with New England’s top defense.

“He’s done a good job,” Belichick said. “Been on the field, played in all the games, practiced. So, yeah. He’s been out there.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but we probably shouldn’t have expected one for a player who created an embarrassing distraction for the organization. The Patriots now only can hope that Jones puts his best foot forward and plays starting-caliber football — because they need him.

New England will kick off its 2023 season on Sunday evening at 4:25 p.m. ET.