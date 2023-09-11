There’s no way Bill Belichick ever will say he screwed up by letting Tom Brady leave the Patriots in 2020. In fact, he hardly ever says anything specific about that decision, instead resorting to vague non-answers or, recently, actually praising Brady.

However, on Monday, New England’s head coach got perilously close to transparency when asked whether he regrets how things ended between Brady and the Patriots.

“Well, I mean, no, it’s a business,” Belichick said during a WEEI appearance. “And I understand that part of it.”

Translation: “No, I stand by the decision; we weren’t paying that much money to a 42-year-old quarterback” — or something like that.

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick also revealed he spoke with Brady at some point Sunday, when the Patriots honored the NFL legend before losing 25-20 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I certainly appreciated the opportunity to coach Tom,” Belichick said. “I had a great conversation with him yesterday. It’s great to catch up. He just sets the standard for what a great player is. There’s nobody better than him.

“I’m so fortunate to have had the opportunity to draft him, coach him and learn from him. So, I look back at those 20 years with a great deal of fondness and affection for Tom and what he did for me and for our football team.”

Belichick later was asked for additional details on his conversation with Brady, but elected to keep them private.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots fans will see Brady and Belichick together again a little under a year from now. Team owner Robert Kraft on Sunday announced Brady will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame next summer.