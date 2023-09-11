Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season will conclude with a heavyweight battle in the Meadowlands on Monday night.

The New York Jets are set to host the Buffalo Bills for a primetime collision at MetLife Stadium. The AFC East matchup, of course, will mark Aaron Rodgers’ first time playing a regular-season game for a team other than the Green Bay Packers, who drafted the quarterback 24th overall in 2005.

Josh Allen and company are a 2-point road favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The point total is set at 44.5.

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Featured image via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images