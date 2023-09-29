Biopic Announced Covering Tom Brady’s Legendary Patriots Career

If you are starving for new Tom Brady content, you are in luck.

A new biopic following the quarterback’s legendary career with the Patriots is in the works, per Deadline. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who also worked on the 2010 film The Fighter, will write the show.

The TV series will be based off of the book 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight For Redemption by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

Brady won six Super Bowl championships during his 20-year career with the Patriots in addition to three NFL MVP awards.

Story continues below advertisement

The biopic joins Brady-centric Patriots series along with the 2017 Facebook Watch series “Tom vs. Time” as well as the 2021 ESPN series “Man In The Arena.”