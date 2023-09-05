Some NFL fans and media members alike believe Bill Belichick will enter the Patriots’ 2023 season on the hot seat.

Boomer Esiason, on the other hand, does not share that opinion about New England’s longtime head coach. In fact, the former NFL quarterback believes you would be foolish to believe Belichick is coaching to save his job this season.

“Those ‘some people’ are idiots,” Esiason said Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by Audacy. “You see Gillette Stadium. Did you see their new renovations? Do you see all the success that the Patriots have had? Everybody knows who they are because of the success that Bill Belichick has brought to that team. So, anybody that ever even talks about firing Bill Belichick would be idiotic. And the fact is, the question really should be, how much longer does he want to do this? Because I think he has a contract in perpetuity for as long as he wants to coach.”

It’s tough to knock Esiason for feeling this strongly, as Belichick probably deserves to leave Foxboro on his own terms when you consider his body of work for the franchise. That doesn’t mean team owner Robert Kraft isn’t thinking about life after Belichick, though. It’s a scenario that reportedly even has Belichick’s own friends a bit spooked.

Is the 2023 campaign a make-or-break season for Belichick? Probably not. But the Patriots coach will deserve the heaps of criticism he undoubtedly will receive if New England doesn’t bounce back from its lousy ’22 slate.