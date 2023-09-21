It’s tough finding anyone who thinks Zach Wilson can get the job done for the New York Jets.

It feels like all NFL media pundits believe the Jets are doomed with Wilson being forced to take over starting quarterback duties due to the significant injury to Aaron Rodgers.

Former New England Patriots star Rodney Harrison believes Wilson is playing “scared” and thinks the Jets should go after a “bridge” quarterback.

Boomer Esiason, who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in New York after suiting up for three seasons with the Jets in his decorated 14-year NFL career, is in lockstep with Harrison’s thinking and believes the Jets should replace Wilson with a veteran signal-caller currently available on the free agent market.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, there’s no other choice for the Jets on the roster,” Esiason said on “Boomer and Gio” earlier this week, as transcribed by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin. “All of us over there at ‘The NFL Today,’ everybody’s tied into something, everybody has an opinion … (and) most guys (think) that Carson Wentz would be the answer, because you wouldn’t have to give up anything.

“And I know that Carson Wentz has a perception about him,” Esiason continued, “but Frank Reich did not wanna cut Carson Wentz in Indianapolis. He didn’t. The owner did, because the owner overreacted to two losses at the end of the season. … Carson Wentz is not playing for a reason. … (But) he also is not gonna be a guy that’s just gonna (be) as bad as Zach Wilson.”

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, doesn’t seem like a bad option for the Jets. He was dreadful last season with the Washington Commanders, going 2-5 in seven starts with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but was near Pro Bowl level during his one season with the Colts in 2021.

That season, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 mark while completing 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

Getting a fraction of that production could make the 30-year-old Wentz and upgrade over Wilson with New York trying not to have a lost season due to the Rodgers injury. But right now, and at least publicly, the Jets continue to display confidence in Wilson.

That might not last, though, especially depending on how Wilson plays this Sunday against the New England Patriots. A poor performance against a division rival just might happen to open up the door more to bringing Wentz to New York.