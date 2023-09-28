Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak Reunited, Glimpse At Bruins Top Line?

The Boston Bruins are a week into training camp with two preseason games under their belt but the question of lines and defensive pairings still stands.

Did Jim Montgomery give a glimpse of at least the two lines in practice on Wednesday?

According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, Montgomery rolled out Pavel Zacha flanked by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle with James van Riemsdyk and Jake DeBrusk as his wings.

Reuniting two-thirds of the former “Perfection Line” (Marchand, Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron) with Zacha would certainly be a potentially lethal trio for the Bruins.

“They’re obviously great players. I thought we clicked pretty well,” Marchand said, via team-provided video. “I really don’t look too much into it. I think I’ve been on a different line every day. They’re going to try all kinds of different line combinations in camp. Obviously, they’re two great players. Pasta is one of the best goal-scorers in the league. Pavs took a massive step last year. He has incredible vision. … Really good two-way player like Bergy.

“So, yeah, had a lot of fun playing with them. Tomorrow, we’ll just keep building and keep working together. It’s gonna be a work in progress. Like we weren’t completely in sync out there. But that’s expected, especially when you have a new center.”

Zacha played with his fellow Czechnia countryman Pastrnak a lot last season, both as wing with David Krejci as their center and then as the center with Tyler Bertuzzi as the other wing when Krejci was out with injuries.

“I think I’m lucky that I played with him a couple of games at center by the end of the year and the playoffs,” Zacha said, via team-provided video. “So, I kind of know where he is and what to expect from him as being a little bit closer to him as a center…I’m getting better and better with that. I was lucky to play with him a couple of games as center last year.”

While he and Pastrnak may be tapping into the chemistry they built last season, Zacha is trying to build the same chemistry with Marchand.

“He’s a great player. I was lucky enough to practice with him even in the summer here…being named captain,” Zacha said. “He’s a great leader and just how hard he works in practice and during games, just being able to be with him and being on a line and have a practice with him is great.”

With Bergeron and Krejci both retired, Zacha will more than likely have a big bump up in minutes as well.

“Last year, I think I got a lot of opportunities too, but this year it’s another step for me,” Zacha said. “I’m excited for it. I think a little bit more pressure … I always look for those moments in the playoffs.

“That’s the stuff that is exciting for me like I did last year, so just getting more opportunities and more chances to play. That’s what every player wants to do and wanted to get better at. So, I’m excited.”

The Bruins will host the Philadelphia Flyers in their third preseason game on Friday night at TD Garden. Boston could possibly roll out Marchand, Zacha and Pastrnak since the new captain said he expected to play in the two remaining home games.