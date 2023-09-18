Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season concludes with an AFC North matchup Monday night.

The Steelers are set to host the Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh is coming off a 23-point home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while Cleveland kicked off its campaign with a three-touchdown win over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Deshaun Watson and company are a two-point favorite for the primetime contest, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The point total is set at 42.5

Here’s how you can watch the Browns-Steelers matchup:

When: Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN