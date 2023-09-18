Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season concludes with an AFC North matchup Monday night.

The Steelers are set to host the Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh is coming off a 23-point home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while Cleveland kicked off its campaign with a three-touchdown win over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 9/18, 4:27pm
Cleveland Browns
CLE
-131
0
Mon 9/18, 8:15 PM
CLE -2 O/U 42.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
0
+112

Deshaun Watson and company are a two-point favorite for the primetime contest, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The point total is set at 42.5

Here’s how you can watch the Browns-Steelers matchup:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More NFL:

Saquon Barkley Injury: Giants Star Reportedly Will Miss Time

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images