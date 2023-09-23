Bruins Announce Roster For Preseason Opener Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins will get an extended look at multiple prospects and newcomers in their preseason opener Sunday.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Friday that eight veterans, at most, will play against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. That proved to be the case when the Bruins announced their roster for Sunday.

Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic and A.J. Greer were notable players from last season who will dress for the preseason opener. Free-agent signings Morgan Geekie, James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Brown will make their Boston debuts.

Here’s the full roster the Bruins will roll out.

Forwards — John Beecher, Patrick Brown, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brett Harrison, Fabian Lysell, Jayson Megna, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, James van Riemsdyk

Defenseman — Mike Callahan, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders — Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser

Multiple Boston prospects impressed over the summer, and they’ll get their chance during training camp and preseason games to earn a spot on the roster. Sunday is the start of a six-game preseason schedule before the Bruins kick off their centennial season.

Puck drop for the Bruins-Rangers exhibition game at TD Garden is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, and you can watch the matchup on NESN+.