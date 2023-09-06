Bruins’ Brad Marchand ‘Back On Track’, Ready For Season To ‘Get Going’

A year ago when Patrice Bergeron held the first captains’ practice before training camp, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was on the mend following double hip surgery.

On Tuesday, without a captain following Bergeron’s retirement in July, Marchand was leading the practice at center ice at Warrior Ice Arena as one of the leaders of the Bruins; fully healed from the previous season.

“Felt more normal,” Marchand told reporters about his offseason training.”It’s kind of back on track now. Just really looking forward to getting through a normal summer here and getting back underway.”

The 35-year-old winger returned to the Bruins lineup five weeks ahead of the original six-month timeline last season and admitted in the final few months of the campaign that he probably came back sooner than he should have but is anxious to get going.

“Mentally, when you go into the season feeling good, feeling like you had a good summer of training, it just allows you to go in with a lot of ease,” Marchand said. “Feel comfortable and have a lot of stress off your shoulders. So, I feel that right now. I feel good. Look forward to get going.”

In 73 games last season, Marchand potted 21 goals and added 46 helpers for 67 points. It was the 10th consecutive season he scored 20 or more goals.

Marchand, who had been Bergeron’s linemate since the 2011 season when the duo was instrumental in the Bruins bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston after a 38-year drought, will have a new center for the first time in 12 years.

While the roles of first and second-line centers have yet to be determined, Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha will be the most realistic options going forward as the top two centers.

Training camp gets underway on Sept. 20 for the Bruins with a lot of veterans, like Danton Heinen who was signed to a professional tryout on Tuesday, and prospects looking to crack the lineup and play with Marchand and company.