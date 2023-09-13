Charlie McAvoy has embraced Boston sports during his seven-year Bruins tenure, but his New York roots still link him with the Giants.

The star defenseman, who was born in Long Beach, N.Y., represented the Bruins during the NHL media tour, and McAvoy was asked an NFL question by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, who is a Jets fan. McAvoy didn’t hold back about his Jets take after Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

“My Giants might just be broken. That’s the kind of loss that breaks you,” McAvoy told Wyshynski. “You’re like, ‘Should we even be in this league?’ That broke my heart.

“But honestly, you guys are (expletive).”

It wasn’t an uncommon take within the rest of the NFL, especially with the prospect of Zach Wilson under center. However, head coach Robert Saleh remained confident in his team despite the public’s view.

McAvoy did provide honesty toward his Giants, who lost 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. But at least they get an easier matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium than the Jets, who get their shot at the Cowboys in Week 2.

Boston sports fans did at least enjoy McAvoy taking a shot at the Jets.