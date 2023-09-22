Andrew Luck returned to battle on “Thursday Night Football,” and he gave NFL fans exactly what they were looking for.

The retired quarterback appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s postgame show dressed in full Civil War attire to give fans the real-life version of the “Capt. Andrew Luck” meme.

“I’m great. The war is over,” Luck told the postgame show panel. “We have greener pastures in California. It’s been good.”

The meme originated from a parody account in 2015 that played off Luck’s haircut and beard combination that made him resemble someone from the 19th century. Tweets were written out as if Luck was writing a letter to his mother during the Civil War, and the account sadly hasn’t been that active since Luck retired in 2019, but it was a great comeback this week.

“Dearest mother —

I hope my appearance on the magical, moving picture box filled you with joy. As you could see, my resolve has never been more robust. Squirrel oil and your peppered chipmunk feet have kept me sturdy. Life is splendid. Give the cows my best. I love you.

— Andrew.”

NFL fans were glad to see Luck still have the infectious energy he gave off when he played for the Indianapolis Colts. The Pro Bowl quarterback represented his Stanford roots when he attended the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium.