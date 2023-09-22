Andrew Luck returned to battle on “Thursday Night Football,” and he gave NFL fans exactly what they were looking for.

The retired quarterback appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s postgame show dressed in full Civil War attire to give fans the real-life version of the “Capt. Andrew Luck” meme.

“I’m great. The war is over,” Luck told the postgame show panel. “We have greener pastures in California. It’s been good.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Fri 9/22, 1:41pm
Indianapolis Colts
IND
+311
0
Sun 9/24, 1:00 PM
BAL -8 O/U 44.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
0
-390

The meme originated from a parody account in 2015 that played off Luck’s haircut and beard combination that made him resemble someone from the 19th century. Tweets were written out as if Luck was writing a letter to his mother during the Civil War, and the account sadly hasn’t been that active since Luck retired in 2019, but it was a great comeback this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dearest mother —
I hope my appearance on the magical, moving picture box filled you with joy. As you could see, my resolve has never been more robust. Squirrel oil and your peppered chipmunk feet have kept me sturdy. Life is splendid. Give the cows my best. I love you.
— Andrew.”

NFL fans were glad to see Luck still have the infectious energy he gave off when he played for the Indianapolis Colts. The Pro Bowl quarterback represented his Stanford roots when he attended the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium.

More NFL:

Micah Parsons Calls Out Bart Scott For Joke About Trevon Diggs’ Injury

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Jenna Watson/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports Images