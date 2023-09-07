Jayson Tatum has been the face of the Boston Celtics for the majority of his six-year career, but the 25-year-old hasn’t always felt totally connected to the place he now calls home.

Tatum arrived to Boston as a 19-year-old kid, joining a squad that featured the likes of Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. He was the No. 3 pick, sure, but it was far from his team or his city. That changed pretty quickly, though, as a thunderous slam over LeBron James in his rookie season put him on the map and essentially sparked his rise to superstardom.

That rise was a quick one, but a connection to Boston took a bit more time.

“Just recently I started to feel the connection with Boston,” Tatum told Jeff Goodman of The Messenger on Thursday. “I have spent my adult life here, my son has grown up here, I’ve grown up here. I’ve accomplished so many things. It’s happened so fast, and Boston has played such an intricate part of my life.

“I just feel like I relate more, a lot more in these last two years. At first it was like I live here, but I’m from St. Louis. I’m a St. Louis kid. Now I’m a part of Boston. I really feel a connection with the city and the people of Boston.”

Tatum has accomplished a whole lot in his six years with the Celtics. He’s made four All-Star appearances, earned three All-NBA selections, won the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Finals MVP award and racked up nearly 10,000 points. Shoot, he won a freaking gold medal.

Those accomplishments don’t seem to matter a whole lot to Tatum, however, as his goal is to become an all-time great with the Celtics — and while he knows he is on his way, there’s one hurdle left to clear.

“I would love to be on the Mount Rushmore of Celtics,” Tatum said. “(Larry) Bird, (Bill) Russell, Paul Pierce and those guys. They paved the way. The one thing all those guys have is (championships). I have to get to the top of the mountain to even be considered as one of those guys. I want to be an all-time great, I want to be known as a winner, and I believe I will be.”

The Celtics have as good an opportunity to secure Banner 18 this year as they ever have, with Tatum and company serving as the favorites (+470) to win the 2024 NBA Finals at FanDuel Sportsbook. Boston has gone through sweeping changes throughout the offseason, adding a number of accomplished names to Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff and swapping out emotional leader Marcus Smart for a new big man in Kristaps Porzingis.

If the Celtics do in fact win it all, there’s no telling how comfy Tatum will get in Boston.