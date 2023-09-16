Celtics Reportedly Sign G League Standout To Two-Way Contract

The Boston Celtics are in the final stages of finalizing their roster ahead of training camp, which begins in less than three weeks.

The Celtics made another move Saturday, signing former Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta to a two-way contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Kings selected the 7-footer in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, but he played just 20 games for Sacramento over two seasons, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old Queta showed plenty of potential with Sacramento’s G League affiliate, though. He finished second in G League MVP voting last season, tallying 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

It certainly is a low-risk move for the Celtics as Queta joins guard JD Davison, who the Celtics drafted in the second round in 2022, and Summer League standout Jay Scrubb as Boston’s two-way contract players.

Queta brings more depth to Boston’s front court, which is already facing questions due to an injury to Kristaps Porzingis and the miles Al Horford has racked up as he gets ready for his 17th NBA season. The health of Robert Williams is always a question mark, too. Queta most likely will battle it out with Luke Kornet for playing time deep on Boston’s bench.

Queta will look to make a good impression when the Celtics begin training camp on Oct. 3 before opening up a five-game exhibition slate five days later against the Philadelphia 76ers.