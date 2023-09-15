Chaim Bloom Issues Statement Following Red Sox Departure

The Red Sox and former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom officially parted ways Thursday.

Boston handled most of the aftermath, with president and CEO Sam Kennedy holding a press conference prior to a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in the afternoon. On Friday, it was Bloom’s turn to speak.

“I will always be grateful to John (Henry), Tom (Werner), Mike (Gordon) and Sam (Kennedy) for trusting me to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department,” Bloom said in a statement, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Every day, I gave my teammates and this organization everything I had, and I never took a second for granted.

“Great things are now in store for the Red Sox. And while I’m sad that I won’t be watching them from the same chair, I will still be very proud.

Story continues below advertisement

“Red Sox fans, you are the best. Your passion fueled me daily, and added meaning to everything I’ve done here. You very much deserve more championships. And you will get them.”

The split ended Bloom’s four-year stint running Boston’s baseball operations, and left a complicated legacy, as the 40-year-old led the Red Sox to the postseason just once but completely revamped their farm system.

Boston will now enter a new era, with plenty of names floated amid its search to find Bloom’s replacement.