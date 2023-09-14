The New England Patriots showed plenty of flashes of potential in their 25-20 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

From Mac Jones’ three touchdown passes to the defense allowing just 18 points to the reigning NFC champions, New England’s performance made for optimism in Foxboro.

On the national level, FS1’s Colin Cowherd agreed the Patriots were rather encouraging despite the loss.

“I thought Mac Jones, briefly, in the second half outplayed Jalen Hurts,” Cowherd said on Thursday’s episode of “The Herd.” “Of all the teams that lost this weekend, New England might have been the most promising team that lost. I thought they looked pretty good. I thought they played really good football.”

As a result, the “Sunday Night Football” matchup within the division against the 1-0 Miami Dolphins becomes that much more intriguing.

“What interests me this week is Miami at New England,” Cowherd said. “That’s a game Sunday night I’m really interested in.”

The Dolphins do present a challenge for New England as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters with a perfect 4-0 record against the Patriots.

“If Tua implicates that effort against New England and Belichick, my bad,” Cowherd said. “My guess, with Belichick as a great defensive coach, will take away the middle of the field and the easy 12-yard completions. Bracket Tyreek Hill often. Tua has beaten Belichick, but he has been held down by Belichick.”

The Patriots look to convert those positives into their first win of the season in a primetime AFC East matchup.

