The Patriots got a potential starter back at practice last week.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson practiced last Tuesday for the first time since June, returning from the non-football illness list hours before New England finalized its initial 53-man roster.

The Patriots targeted Anderson this past offseason — he was the first external free agent to agree to terms with New England back in March — and head coach Bill Belichick said he’s been pleased with the versatility and intelligence the former Denver Bronco has shown since his return to action.

“It’s been limited, obviously, but it’s good to have Calvin back out there,” Belichick said Monday morning in a video conference. “It’s similar to what we saw from him in the spring and at Denver.

“(He has) the position flexibility to play both tackles. He’s a young player, but he’s experienced enough where he can handle a lot of things and pick things up quicker than a rookie would or something like that. Even though he’s been on another team, he’s been able to transition pretty well from an assignment standpoint, technique standpoint.”

Anderson missed all of training camp and the preseason with what he called a “serious” illness that “refreshed” his perspective on life. The 27-year-old wouldn’t reveal details about his ailment but said he initially was “very worried” that his NFL career could be over.

Belichick was asked whether the team ever feared that Anderson might not return this season.

“Those are all medical things,” the coach said. “He was treated. It seemed like everything went pretty — from what I understand; not that I know very much about this, but from what I understand, it sounded like everything went on a pretty straightforward path once his condition was identified and he started doing the things that he needed to do.

“It just took a little while, but it seemed like it’s gone on a pretty consistent pace on the recovery. About what was expected.”

The question now is whether Anderson will be physically ready to play — and perhaps start — in this Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Because six days out from that game, New England’s plan at right tackle remains unclear.

Riley Reiff, who opened camp as the favorite to start opposite left tackle Trent Brown, struggled this summer and has yet to return from the apparent knee injury he suffered in the preseason finale. Conor McDermott is on season-ending injured reserve. Fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow saw ample opportunities at right tackle during the preseason, but he was inconsistent as he transitioned from his primary college position of right guard.

Speaking of right guard, that’s where the Patriots prefer to keep Mike Onwenu, but a move to tackle is a possibility, assuming he’s ready to go after missing all of spring practice and nearly all of camp following offseason ankle surgery. Onwenu has started double-digit games at right tackle in his career and played well there.

The Patriots’ other two available tackles, Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., just joined the team via trade last week. Lowe played 33 offensive snaps for Minnesota last season as a sixth-round rookie, and Wheatley has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut.

Anderson primarily has played left tackle in his pro career but, as Belichick noted, does have experience at both spots. Including preseason appearances, he logged 135 snaps on the right side during his three-plus seasons with Denver, per Pro Football Focus, compared to more than 850 on the left.

“We’ll see how it goes here,” Belichick said. “We’re kind of working through multiple moves there at tackle with Calvin and then the two players that we acquired with Lowe and Wheatley. So, we’ll see how things come together, but we gained three tackles there in one day, it seemed like, and it’s good to get that.”

Finding an adequate solution will be vital against an Eagles defense that piled up 70 sacks last season. That mark was tied for third-most in NFL history; no other 2022 team topped 55.