Cowboys Star Defender Welcomes Battle With Patriots’ Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Dallas with the New England Patriots after seven seasons with the Cowboys.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft went to three Pro Bowls with Dallas and won two rushing titles.

Coming off of his best game of the season with 80 rushing yards in a 15-10 win over the New York Jets, Elliott faces off against a defense that knows him as well as any.

Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons is excited for the chance to finally face off with Elliott in-game action.

“I feel like Zeke’s coming for me because he used to tell me, ‘You’re lucky I’m not out there. I’ll really get you,'” Parsons told reporters on Wednesday, per a team-provided video. “If there’s ever a matchup, I’m going to be looking forward to it.”

Parsons added that Elliott finds humor in almost everything and that an encounter on the field will be entertaining.

“It’s always a little different,” Parsons added. “If you know Zeke, everything is going to be funny to him. We miss his presence and the joy he brings to the locker room. It’s going to be fun going against him and having fun.”

The Patriots and Cowboys meet for the third time in five seasons on Sunday.