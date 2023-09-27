There’s no need to convince Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons that it is beneficial to be attached to superstar Taylor Swift.

Parsons has already completely bought into the monumental effect Swift can have.

Swift of course is making news in the sports world due to her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And Kelce has seen more of an impact than just catching a touchdown in a beatdown of the Chicago Bears on Sunday with Swift in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Joe Pompliano, Kelce gained over 300,000 followers on social media due to his relationship with Swift and even saw his jersey sales increase by 400%, giving him a top-five selling jersey in the NFL.

Those numbers certainly caught the attention of Parsons, who addressed Swift’s impact on Kelce on social media.

“My brothers!! One women can change your life!!!” Parsons tweeted Monday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “Start shooting!!”

While Swift has helped Kelce gain exposure off the field, he, like Parsons, doesn’t need any assistance when it comes to doing their job on the gridiron.

Kelce has already cemented himself as one of the top tight ends in his era and Parsons is starting to do the same on the other side of the ball.

Parsons, who earned Pro Bowl honors in his first two seasons in the NFL, is the clear favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. He has been a one-man wrecking crew, totaling four sacks, a forced fumble and 12 tackles through three games.

Parsons, without Swift’s help, will look to continue his stardom Sunday when the Cowboys host the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium.