Dan Orlovsky believes a potentially available NFL superstar could take the Patriots to new heights.

As of Thursday afternoon, there haven’t been any reports claiming the Raiders are shopping Davante Adams. But it certainly feels like a dumpster fire is heating up in Las Vegas, which could force the franchise to consider moving one of its most valuable assets.

Roughly one month before the NFL’s trade deadline, the “First Take” panel on ESPN identified teams that should go after Adams if the Silver and Black put him on the block. Orlovsky stumped for the Patriots, who haven’t had a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver in years.

“If you watch New England play right now, the tight ends are fantastic,” Orlovsky said. “The offensive line is good enough. Mac is back to being Mac Jones. They’re using Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) the right way. The defense is awesome. If they had one deep-threat receiver, one guy who can make one play downfield, this would be a playoff team and there’s no question about it because Davante is so great. I think he immediately makes them not only a playoff team — I think they would legit contend in that division.”

Adams would be an expensive acquisition for New England, to say the least. In addition to what it would take to pry the star wide receiver out of Las Vegas, the Patriots would have to take on Adams’ hefty contract. The six-year Powl selection signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders last year.

Orlovsky’s take also came one day after the Patriots might have revealed their current stance on the roster. Some new apparel issued to the entire team suggested New England doesn’t plan to tap into the trade market this season.