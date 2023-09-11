The Patriots had their chances to kick off the 2023 season with a stunning upset.

Unfortunately for New England, early mistakes and wasted opportunities spoiled its hopes of coming out on top in Week 1.

The Patriots dug themselves in a 16-0 before showing signs of life against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium. New England, to its credit, stayed the course and put the pressure on Philadelphia, but it was never able to take a lead against the reigning NFC champions.

Devin McCourty, who played 13 seasons in Foxboro, played in more than enough Patriots games to know what the vibe probably was like in New England’s locker room Sunday night. The retired safety used this knowledge to suggest what head coach Bill Belichick told his team after its narrow loss.

“You’re playing against a team that was in the Super Bowl last year. Nobody gave you a chance and they really showed up and played good football for some of the game,” McCourty said on NBC’s “Football Night in America.” “I think the talk in the locker room, and from coach Belichick, will be a complete game. ‘Let’s get off to a better start. Let’s not turn the ball over, give up points when we’re on offense. We don’t want to live that way.'”

The Patriots will look to play a cleaner brand of football Sunday night when they welcome the Dolphins to Foxboro, Mass., for a primetime Week 2 tilt. If not, Miami’s high-powered offense will make New England pay.