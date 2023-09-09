Devin McCourty Irked Ex-Patriots Teammate In TV Appearance

With the 2023 NFL season kicking off Thursday night, a retired Julian Edelman was quickly irritated by former New England Patriots teammate-turned-analyst Devin McCourty.

Making his season debut with NBC, McCourty stood at midfield all suited up and ready to spew some football insight. And with plenty of jewelry to choose from — aka three Patriots Super Bowl rings — McCourty elected to sport some bling, which rattled Edelman who watched the live broadcast from home.

“Is Devin wearing a Super Bowl ring? Dev, Dev, Dev, Dev, act like you’ve been there, bro,” Edelman said on Instagram before the Detroit Lions and Kansas Chiefs kicked off, per Mike Kadlick of WEEI. “First day on TV you’re gonna pull out a ring?”

Edelman, with no hesitation, had no issue jokingly calling out what he believed was a rookie move from a former beloved Patriots captain. Whether or not it was a boss move on McCourty’s part is up for interpretation.

Meanwhile, McCourty’s brother, Jason, took a similar route to Edelman’s on social media, during his twin’s preseason debut on Aug. 3.

“My guy (Devin) getting his first start as a member of the media…” Jason McCourty posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “Let’s see if this guy actually makes it to the 4th quarter!!!”

As there’s plenty of football left to play, and plenty of leisure time left to spend in retirement for Edelman, it likely won’t be the last time he spies on Devin McCourty, or even offers his two cents.

While the Lions and Chiefs are onto Week 2, the Patriots have a much-anticipated season-opening matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.