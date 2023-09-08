FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have two options for how to back up starting quarterback Mac Jones in Week 1.

Only one of them was on the field Friday.

Matt Corral was not present during the open media portion of the Patriots’ final Week 1 practice, leaving Jones and Bailey Zappe as New England’s only available QBs.

Zappe is on the practice squad after his surprise release during final roster cuts. Corral is on the 53-man roster after the Patriots claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers last Thursday.

At least, he was on the roster entering Friday. It’s possible the Patriots already released Corral, which would clear a path for Zappe to rejoin the 53 as Jones’ primary understudy.

There are no NFL rules dictating how long a team must carry a player it claims off waivers. The Patriots have claimed players in the past and cut them days later.

It’s also possible, however, that Corral missed practice due to injury or other circumstances. Head coach Bill Belichick did not hint at any roster moves when he was asked before practice whether Corral could serve as Jones’ No. 2 in this Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“That’s a decision we’ll have to finalize here today,” Belichick said shortly before practice began. “I think it’s a consideration. Bailey certainly has the advantage on experience and time in the system and all that, so we’ll see. We’ll see how all that plays out. We have a couple different options there, so we’re going to see how that goes. Try to make the best (decision).”

Even if Corral remained on the roster, the Patriots could choose to elevate Zappe from the practice squad to back up Jones. Each practice squad player is allowed three gameday elevations per season, and teams can elevate up to two players per game.

Corral was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury and was waived by Carolina one day after last week’s roster cutdown deadline. The Patriots reportedly were the only team to submit a claim on the 24-year-old.