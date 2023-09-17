Dolphins Could Be Without These Two Starters Vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins could be without their starting left tackle and one of their top edge rushers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.”

Tackle Terron Armstead and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips both are considered game-time decisions for the AFC East clash at Gillette Stadium, per a report Sunday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

#Dolphins OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee) and OLB Jaelen Phillips (back) are considered game-time decisions for tonight's game vs. #Patriots. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 17, 2023

Armstead did not play in Miami’s Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers as he recovered from back, ankle and knee injuries. Phillips played 90% of defensive snaps in that game and was disruptive, finishing with 11 tackles, half a sack and two quarterback hits. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has raved about the 2021 first-round draft pick in the past.

Phillips was a late addition to the Dolphins’ injury report, popping up with a back ailment on Friday. He and Armstead both were limited in Miami’s final Week 2 practice and officially are listed as questionable.

The Dolphins ruled out one player, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, for non-injury-related reasons.

The Patriots also are dealing with injuries to several key players, including a slew of offensive linemen. Tackle Trent Brown, guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu, tackle/guard Sidy Sow, cornerback Jonathan Jones and wide receiver DeVante Parker all are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Brown and Sow spent the week in concussion protocol and did not practice. Jones, who has a history of success against Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill, was held out of Friday’s practice due to an ankle injury.

Onwenu, New England’s starting right guard and best overall O-lineman, reportedly is expected to play after sitting out Week 1 following offseason ankle surgery.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.