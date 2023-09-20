A Miami Dolphins player wants people to step up and support the family of Dale Mooney, a Patriots fan who died Sunday night after an altercation at Gillette Stadium.

On Tuesday, fourth-year running back Salvon Ahmed used the X platform to promote a GoFundMe page set up by Mooney’s relatives to support the New Hampshire native’s family. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised over $15,000.

“Stuff like this should never happen, especially at a football game that we all love,” Ahmed wrote in a post.

This is the link for the GoFundMe. Stuff like this should never happen, especially at a football game that we all love https://t.co/jjQqNyjWdE https://t.co/rrirN2xm8S — Salvon Ahmed (@time2takeiteazy) September 20, 2023

According to authorities, Mooney collapsed shortly before 11 p.m. ET after allegedly being punched by a man wearing a Dolphins jersey. Multiple witnesses who claimed to have seen the incident told local news outlets that Mooney was punched in the head by a Dolphins fan after a verbal disagreement. One witness also described Mooney and the Dolphins supporter engaging in a “mutual combat,” but didn’t specify whether it was physical or verbal. Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told WFXT that she heard her husband was “taunted” by Dolphin fans before the alleged altercation took place.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey on Wednesday revealed preliminary autopsy results identified a “medical issue” that potentially contributed to Mooney’s death, but not a “traumatic injury” caused by punches.

“Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Mooney’s collapse during the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium,” Mooney said, via The Boston Globe. “Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue. Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed as part of the investigation into Mooney’s death. The identity of the Dolphins fan who allegedly struck Mooney also wasn’t made public.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into Mooney’s death is ongoing. We’ll share more updates on this story as they become available.