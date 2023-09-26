The aftermath of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game offered a reminder that Mac Jones has a certain reputation around the NFL.

The “dirty player” allegations directed at Jones were alive and well after New England’s first win of the season at MetLife Stadium. Following the 15-10 verdict, New York cornerback Sauce Gardner claimed Jones hit him in the “private parts” in the fourth quarter. The Patriots quarterback refuted the accusation, but it’s tough to totally believe a player who has a track record of toeing the line.

Darius Slay certainly believes Jones is guilty of foul play. After Gardner posted an alternate angle of the incident, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback replied, “He stay doin dirty (expletive)!!”

Slay wasn’t the only big-name member of the football community to take aim at Jones on Monday. Even a former Patriot, Chris Long, had his voice heard by calling the third-year pro a “top five dirtiest QB of all time.”

Jones defended himself again in a radio interview Monday, insisting there was “nothing there” in the scene with Gardner and he simply was trying to make his way back to the New England huddle. The 2021 first-rounder also doesn’t seem at all concerned about his reputation as a dirty player.

The NFL reportedly is looking into Gardner’s claim. We’ll have to wait and see if Jones receives any sort of punishment before the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys in Dallas.