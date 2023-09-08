Ex-Celtics Lead Germany To Upset Team USA In FIBA World Cup

Team USA failed to win the FIBA World Cup for a second straight tournament after it lost to Germany in the semifinals at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Phillippines.

Germany beat the United States 113-111 after Austin Reaves late rally fell short. Anthony Edwards was the star of the team with 23 points but the United States will have to settle for third place.

The Germans were led by former Boston Celtics players Daniel Theis and Dennis Schröder, who combined for 38 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. EuroLeague star Andreas Obst led the game in scoring with 24 points.

Theis and Schröder won the bronze medal at EuroBasket 2022 and hope to win their first gold medal for their country. They’ll play Serbia, which beat Canada on Friday. It is led by Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic, who will hope to help Serbia win its first FIBA World Cup gold medal since 2002.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White were on the 2019 FIBA World Cup team for the United States but were not selected this year. It’s unknown who will be called up for the 2024 Paris Olympics.