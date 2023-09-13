At least one former New York Jets star believes the speculation tying quarterback Colin Kaepernick to the organization is ridiculous.

Nick Mangold, who played all 11 of his NFL seasons with Gang Green and earned seven Pro Bowl honors, shared his opinion Tuesday, the same day the Jets confirmed Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

“As someone who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL in 7 years as well, this is the dumbest thing I’ve seen,” Mangold posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to Jemele Hill. Hill posted that she believes the Jets should call Kaepernick.



It’s clear Kaepernick will continue to fight for another NFL job. And it was reported Tuesday that Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the Jets seeing if there was any interest.

The 35-year-old Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 campaign.

Jets coach Robert Saleh acknowledged the team will kick the tires on quarterbacks to backup starter Zach Wilson. But it feels very unlikely Kaepernick joins New York.