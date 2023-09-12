Mark Sanchez forever will be known for the “butt fumble,” especially in New England, but the former Jets quarterback found close company while watching “Monday Night Football.”

The Buffalo Bills and New York played an overtime thriller at MetLife Stadium thanks to New York’s defense and a game-winning punt return touchdown from Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson.

Josh Allen turned the ball over four times, and a costly fourth-quarter fumble allowed the Jets to take the lead with a 30-yard field goal.

The fumble came after Allen mishandled the snap and tried to run the ball. The Bills star ran into tight end Quintin Morris, which caused him to lose the ball. Fans couldn’t help but recall another infamous moment when two teammates ran into each other at MetLife Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

“Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird,” Sanchez posted on X on Monday.

“Amazing feeling to not be alone right bud?” ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky replied to Sanchez.

Orlovsky, of course, has his own infamous QB moment, one that Jimmy Garoppolo mimicked last season when he ran outside of his end zone while trying to escape pressure.

Aaron Rodgers’ short debut and injury headlined the night, which masked Allen’s poor performance against the Jets and from potentially going viral as Sanchez did on Thanksgiving night in 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

The FOX analyst did show Monday night he still can take the moment in stride and can point to Allen as another quarterback who ran into their own teammate and fumbled the ball.