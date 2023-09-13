The unexpected injury to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sparked much speculation regarding where New York would lean in search of a replacement starter.

In less than 24 hours, the online clairvoyants ran with theories surrounding how the Jets will look to keep their season alive, just one game in. And when former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III added his two cents, the 33-year-old’s words were misinterpreted as a “pitch” to the Jets for an opportunity to return to the field.

“Some of these guys like Carson Wentz, Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, myself. It’s not that we can’t play the game anymore,” Griffin said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It’s that we’re a big distraction if you bring us in. … But I will tell you right now. There is not a guy on the street or in any booth anywhere, including myself, that’s gonna give the Jets a better chance to win than Zach Wilson. None of us know the offense. None of us have those relationships in the locker room. It’s gonna be Zach Wilson or nobody.”

Re-posting the clip of the segment on X, formerly known as Twitter, Griffin clarified his stance to shut down the know-it-all conspiracy theorists.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one out there will give the Jets a better chance to win RIGHT NOW than Zach Wilson,” Griffin posted.

No one out there will give the Jets a better chance to win RIGHT NOW than Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/zqCdLJpQsL — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2023

Griffin, who was selected No. 2 overall by the now-Washington Commanders in the 2012 NFL Draft, lasted eight seasons before calling it a career. He was named to a Pro Bowl and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, both in 2012, but underwent various injury complications in the following seasons to create an entire timeline that hampered Griffin’s career.

Long story short, it’s unlikely the Jets will be reaching out to Griffin anytime soon.

Story continues below advertisement

In fact, Jets head coach Robert Saleh set the record straight, fresh off New York’s inspiring Week 1 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“I want to make it very clear Zach’s our starting quarterback,” Saleh told reporters Tuesday, per team-provided video. “We’ve got a lot of faith in Zach. We’re really excited about his opportunity. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him and his opportunity that he’s going to get.”

Wilson and the Jets will get their first chance to prove that Week 1 wasn’t a fluke on Sunday, going up against the Cowboys (1-0) at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is fresh off its 40-0 blowout win over the Giants in New York to begin the season.