Chris Long has seen enough.

The retired defensive end, who played for the Patriots in 2016, took aim at Mac Jones on Monday amid the latest controversy surrounding New England’s young quarterback. In case you missed it, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused Jones of hitting him in the “private parts” during Sunday’s game in New York. Gardner on Monday shared a video that he says supports his claims.

“Top 5 dirtiest QB all time,” Long said after watching Gardner’s video, which didn’t offer much in the way of evidence.

Top 5 Dirtiest QB all time. Conrad Throwbler. https://t.co/0Se2QuOfrl — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) September 25, 2023

Jones denied Gardner’s accusations after leading New England to a needed 15-10 victory. But the 24-year-old quarterback might no longer have the benefit of the doubt.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones was accused of a dirty ankle grab against Carolina Panthers star Brian Burns in 2021, and delivered two questionable slides last season while facing the Chicago Bears. He also was fined last December after delivering a low block on then-Cincinnati Bengals corner Eli Apple.

The NFL reportedly is investigating Gardner’s accusations, so it’s possible Jones could earn another fine. But even if he avoids discipline, his reputation around the league might be beyond repair at this point.