Mookie Betts left loanDepot Park on crutches after the Dodgers defeated the Marlins on Thursday night, sparking some late-night concern regarding the 2023 National League MVP candidate’s health weeks ahead of the postseason.

Betts fouled a pitch off his left foot in the first inning from Miami’s Braxton Garrett, prompting an early exit in the eighth inning. At that point, Betts was 1-for-2 at the plate, reaching base four times and Los Angeles held a commanding 10-0 lead over the Marlins, but the swelling caused the 30-year-old to depart. However, the worrisome meter isn’t running high.

“He’s really sore so my expectation is that he’s down for the weekend series here in D.C. and he’ll be ready to go next on Monday,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network Radio on Friday. “That’s my hope, our expectation, but then again we gotta kind of see how that CT plays out.”

X-rays reportedly were negative, according to ESPN, before Betts underwent a CT scan in Washington.

The update comes as an obvious positive for the Dodgers who A) are running away with sole possession of the NL West and B) are positioned for yet another World Series run. Therefore, it’s ideal to have your right fielder — who can also play the middle infield if necessary — along for the ride with nothing guaranteed in October.

Even if the voting ballot doesn’t fall in Betts’ favor, the 2023 season will still go down as a career year for the seven-time All-Star.

With 24 games left to go for the Dodgers, Betts has batted .314 with a career-best 38 home runs, 99 RBIs, and an NL-leading WAR (8). In the month of August, Betts really boosted that run at a second career MVP award. He hit .455 with 51 total hits, including 10 homers, 30 RBIs and a .839 slugging percentage in 28 games played.

Perhaps that’ll be enough to make up for whatever time Betts needs to recover and prepare for yet another Fall Classic run.