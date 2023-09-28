Last Sunday’s Patriots win was overshadowed by an incident between Mac Jones and Sauce Gardner, and debates raged on whether the New England quarterback is a “dirty player.”

The New York Jets star claimed the third-year quarterback hit him in the “private parts,” and Gardner later posted a close-up video of the incident. Jones brushed off the claim and assured he was not a dirty player despite multiple past incidents.

Current and retired NFL players cited that past to support their claims of Jones’ malicious intent. The league reportedly investigated the incident, and fans likely will get an answer on whether or not Jones will be punished before New England’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

It would not be the first time Jones would be punished by the league.

“In 2022, the NFL had a total of six fines to quarterbacks for on-field conduct, and Jones accounted for three of them for a total of $32,357,” The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin wrote Wednesday.

New England seemed to want to move on from last Sunday’s situation after Hunter Henry and David Andrews wanted nothing to do with those questions this week. DeVante Parker defended Jones from claims he was a dirty player, but former captain Devin McCourty noted how often Jones found himself in these kinds of incidents.

Given his track record, it might not be the last time Jones gets accused of being a “dirty player.”