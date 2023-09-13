Former Celtics Power Forward Collapses, Dies At Age 42

Former Boston Celtics power forward Brandon Hunter died at age 42 on Tuesday.

Hunter, who the Celtics selected in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft out of Ohio University, died after collapsing while doing hot yoga, according to NBC News.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” Hunter’s mother-in-law Carolyn Cliett told NBC News. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

Many in the NBA circle passed on condolences via social media on Wednesday, including the Orlando Magic. Hunter played just one season with Orlando during the 2004-05 campaign.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter,” the Magic’s public relations department posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family.”

The Celtics, as of Wednesday evening, had not released a statement, like the Magic, regarding Hunter’s death.

Hunter played for the Celtics for one season, appearing in 36 games as a rookie during the 2003-04 season. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound forward recorded 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Hunter was then plucked by the Charlotte Bobcats in the NBA expansion draft before being traded to the Magic for Keith Bogans. After his one season with the Magic, Hunter enjoyed a long career playing overseas in Europe.